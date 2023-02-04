Equitable Trust Co. Has $23.97 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,787.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,096 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

