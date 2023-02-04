Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Star Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $11,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,642,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

