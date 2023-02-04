Equities Analysts Set Expectations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

