Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,855,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

