Euronav NV Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Euronav in a research note issued on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.
Euronav Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Euronav Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.