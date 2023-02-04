Evercore ISI Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $275.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.43% from the stock’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.44.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

