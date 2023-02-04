Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.86 and traded as high as C$13.46. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 27,656 shares traded.
Evertz Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
