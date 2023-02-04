Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.86

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.86 and traded as high as C$13.46. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.44, with a volume of 27,656 shares traded.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

About Evertz Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.23%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

