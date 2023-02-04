Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

