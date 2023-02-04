Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

AQUA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.