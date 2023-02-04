Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $710.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. Analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $622,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $804,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $54,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 452.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at $10,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.