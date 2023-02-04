FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.14.
FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.69 and a 200 day moving average of $425.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
