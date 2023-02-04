FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.14.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $427.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.69 and a 200 day moving average of $425.48. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.