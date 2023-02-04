Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.42

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.42 and traded as high as $17.72. Fanuc shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 187,545 shares traded.

Fanuc Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

