Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 743,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 over the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

