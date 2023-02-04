Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.44

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.44 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($1.99). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 160.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 223,251 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £942.98 million and a PE ratio of 400.50.
Insider Activity at Ferrexpo
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
