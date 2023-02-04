Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.44

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPOGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.44 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($1.99). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 160.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 223,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £942.98 million and a PE ratio of 400.50.

Insider Activity at Ferrexpo

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 109,329 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £181,486.14 ($224,139.98).

About Ferrexpo

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.