Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.44

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.44 ($1.78) and traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($1.99). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 160.20 ($1.98), with a volume of 223,251 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of £942.98 million and a PE ratio of 400.50.

Insider Activity at Ferrexpo

About Ferrexpo

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 109,329 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £181,486.14 ($224,139.98).

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

