FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.20. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

FIH Mobile Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

