Financial Analysis: MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) vs. Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Loews shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Loews shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Loews has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $14.66 billion 0.97 $1.58 billion $4.00 15.03 MS&AD Insurance Group $45.71 billion 0.37 $2.34 billion $1.57 10.10

This table compares Loews and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Loews. MS&AD Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. MS&AD Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Loews pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MS&AD Insurance Group pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loews and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Loews and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 7.12% 6.53% 1.41% MS&AD Insurance Group 3.92% 6.95% 0.91%

Summary

Loews beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services. The Diamond Offshore segment manages drilling rigs. The Boardwalk Pipeline segment transports and stores natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Loews Hotels segment operates restaurants and a chain of hotels. The Corporate segment includes investment income and interest expenses. The company was founded by Laurence A. Tisch and Preston Robert Tisch in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

