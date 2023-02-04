Financial Comparison: Brambles (BMBLF) & The Competition

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Brambles to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brambles pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.1% and pay out 63.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brambles is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Brambles alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brambles and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A 9.20 Brambles Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,176.34

Analyst Ratings

Brambles’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brambles. Brambles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brambles and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles Competitors 737 3828 5960 100 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Brambles’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brambles has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Brambles Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment is composed of North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The Corporate segment refers to BXB Digital. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.