Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.94

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.94 and traded as high as $36.90. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 42,927,976 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 81,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $242,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

