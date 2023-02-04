Financial Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) versus Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lomiko Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.39 $220.35 million $1.06 0.42 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 74.42% 15.28% 6.24% Lomiko Metals N/A -17.65% -16.75%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Lomiko Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.