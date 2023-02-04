Financial Survey: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) vs. ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -79.13% -63.84% -47.46% ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for WaveDancer and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $12.20 million 0.94 -$1.13 million ($0.58) -1.03 ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.15 $9.28 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WaveDancer.

Volatility & Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats WaveDancer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and the provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include the ImageWare digital identity platform, identity proofing, identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

