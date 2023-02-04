First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

