First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,412 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 603,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 376,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 128.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Stories

