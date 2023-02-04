First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.