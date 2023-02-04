First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,051 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,285,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,952,000 after acquiring an additional 435,828 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,044,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

