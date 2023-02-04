First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,523 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Timken by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Timken by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.3 %

Timken Announces Dividend

Shares of TKR opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Further Reading

