First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,615 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Barclays by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,722,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 130,785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,924,000 after buying an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,372,000 after buying an additional 482,183 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

