First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,697 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $79.46.

