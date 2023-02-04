First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.60. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 191.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Solar (FSLR)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.