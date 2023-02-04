First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $168.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.60. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 191.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

