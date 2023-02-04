First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.