First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,529 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

