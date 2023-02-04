First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $103.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 49.97% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

