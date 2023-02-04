First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $56.47 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

