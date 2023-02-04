First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in Lyft by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 2,440,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 429,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lyft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,692,393 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

