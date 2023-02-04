First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 29,930 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.10.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

