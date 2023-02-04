First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 30,276 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 673,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 449,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

