First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 718 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KBH opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $41.56.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.