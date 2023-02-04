First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $36.45 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.