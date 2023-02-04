First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 248,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after buying an additional 243,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $112.20 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

