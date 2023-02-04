First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.