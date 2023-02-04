First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,646,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after buying an additional 615,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

