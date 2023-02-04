First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,565,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

