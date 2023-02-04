First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,700,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR opened at $52.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.