First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

