First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.83. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

