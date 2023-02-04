First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 82.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 256.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 67,830 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Stock Down 1.0 %

About Medpace

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

