First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,455 shares of company stock worth $2,416,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

