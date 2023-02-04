First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Waters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Waters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $341.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average of $319.61. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

