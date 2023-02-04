First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cannae by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after buying an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cannae stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative net margin of 82.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

