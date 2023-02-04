First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 384,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $177.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00.

