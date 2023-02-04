First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.63 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

